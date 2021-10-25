CM Adityanath Yogi calls for reactivating monitoring committees to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

Lucknow: Sprucing up the vigilance measures to prevent vector-borne diseases like dengue, cholera, diarrhoea and malaria, the Uttar Pradesh government has sent a team of specialist doctors to Etah, Mainpuri and Kasganj who will be training and guiding the local doctors to tackle the situation better.

CM Yogi, while addressing a meeting on Saturday, said, “Any kind of carelessness could spiral into a scary situation. Special efforts should be made to improve surveillance. Along with the Health Department, Rural Development and Child Development departments should also stay alert.”

Apart from making all necessary arrangements in the hospitals for the treatment of ailing people, the Yogi government has ordered to ensure continuous monitoring of the health of every patient. The CM has also asked to reactivate the monitoring committees.

The authorities have been asked to continue the extensive cleanliness, sanitization and fogging drives to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Month-long campaign to keep a check on seasonal vagaries

Earlier, on Oct 19, CM Yogi had launched a month-long State-wide communicable disease control drive to keep a check on seasonal vagaries. The campaign has been rolled out in all 75 districts to educate the public about measures to prevent communicable diseases.

Under this campaign, the health workers are paying door-to-door visits to identify patients with viral fever, vector-borne diseases and other symptoms. People are also being made aware to avoid mosquito gatherings near their homes, keep cleanliness, and fight infectious diseases.

In this regard, the government has ordered to ensure inter-departmental coordination in order to make the campaign successful.

Effective control measures

The government has taken effective control measures to bring down the cases of dengue, malaria, and other viral diseases under control and has made foolproof arrangements including state-wide surveillance campaigns, spraying of anti-larva chemicals under extensive mass-scale sanitation, fogging and cleanliness drives, to ensure the safety of the state’s people.

It is noteworthy that ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and village heads have been entrusted with the responsibility to apprise the rural populace about various water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

The CM Yogi also said that unnecessary crowding should be avoided in Out Patient Departments and family members of patients should be given health updates on a regular basis. ‘CM helpline’ should also reach out to patients.

All the concerned departments have been directed to take due care of medical facilities and cleanliness in view of the dengue and viral fever-related diseases.

State-level training of health workers has been started and health care facilities have been strengthened in every village.

