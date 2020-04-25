Coronavirus crisis: 17 red zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 13 Orange and 10 Green zones

Noida: Stepping up its fight against the novel coronavirus, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has added another containment zone, taking the number of total COVID-19 hotspots to 40.

Giving an update, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate on Saturday tweeted that there are 17 red zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 13 Orange and 10 Green zones at present. He also shared a list of COVID-19 hotspots in the Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Hotspot update GBN

Red zone - 17

Orange zone - 13

Green zone - 10

Meanwhile, the number of corona-infected patients in Noida reached 109, with six fresh corona positive cases reported in one day.

So far, 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while 53 are undergoing treatment in Noida.

The administration on Friday identified Sector 45 as another hotspot zone after a man tested positive for COVID-19.

Later, the area was sealed to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Municipal Magistrate Umashankar said that "SD-77, Sector 45 Noida and its surrounding areas have been fully sealed as per the laid down protocol from April 24 to 12 o`clock in advance, and as per the guidelines, people of this area shall remain in their own house. Action will be taken against people who dilute the lockdown rules."