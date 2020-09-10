COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 1600 in private laboratories of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (September 10) fixed the price of COVID-19 test at Rs 1600 in private laboratories of the state. It has also warned that strict action will be taken against the private laboratories if they charged more than the fixed price.

The state government order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad here today.

Earlier, the state government had earmarked Rs 2500 for the COVID-19 RT PCR tests.

Notably, the state government today asserted that surveillance and contact tracing are essential for Covid-19 control. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to focus on contact tracing of Corona positive patients beside his or her treatment.

Presiding over a high-level unlock review meeting today at Lok Bhawan, he said that testing labs should work with full capacity with adherence to all Covid-19 norms. Taking cognisance of more than 1.49 lakh COVID testings in the state on Wednesday, Yogi asked to ramp up RTPCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

The CM directed to take extra care in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj districts and prepare an action plan to strengthen health services in these districts. He asked to increase COVID beds in Prayagraj.

He said that the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) set up during Kumbh in Prayagraj should now be used as COVID Command and Control Centre.

Laying emphasis on caution and protection, the Chief Minister said there should be constant mass awareness programmes to sensitise people about COVID-19. He asked to ensure that serious patient faces no problem in getting admitted to the hospitals.

He said that treatment facilities should be further strengthened to bring death rate lower.