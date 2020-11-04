Elderly couple found murdered in Greater Noida housing society, probe underway

NOIDA: An elderly couple has been found murdered in a housing society in Greater Noida West on Wednesday. Bodies of both the couple were found lying in a pool of blood by the police which arrived at the crime scene after soon after receiving information that two elderly persons have been murdered in the Cherry County Housing Society in Greater Noida West.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the two were attacked by the idols kept in the house by the attackers.

After receiving the information about the crime, the local police along with a dog squad, and a team of forensic experts from the Crime Branch were rushed to the spot from the Bisarkh Kotwali Police Station.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Wednesday morning in a flat located on the ninth floor in the Housing Society's tower number B-2.

Society residents said that the two elders had come to stay here for a few days. The bodies of both were found lying inside the flat on Wednesday morning. The double murder has triggered panic in the area.

The Greater Noida Police is carrying out an extensive investigation into the double murder case and examining the CCTVs installed in the society for more leads.

The police are also making all efforts to ascertain if anyone had come to meet the murdered elderly couple just before they were killed.

