Holi celebration in Mathura extended by 4 days

Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the Holi celebrations in Mathura district by four days in order to attract more domestic and international tourists, an official said Wednesday.

The decision has been taken since not only the Lathmar Holi of Barsana town is famous, but the celebrations in Vrindaban, Baldeo and other areas are also exquisite, said Nagendra Pratap, the chief executive officer of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

Various events, including wrestling, have been lined up, which will start on March 14 and continue till March 26.

It has also been decided to promote the Holi celebrations of Gokul, Baldeo, Nandgaon, Vrindaban, Mahaban and as well as Charkula folk dance, Pratap added.