Marriage leave

Marriage leave for 200 police personnel in Lucknow

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Lucknow has been flooded with applications for leave, accompanied by wedding cards.

File photo

Lucknow: In the ongoing wedding season, about 200 police personnel in Lucknow alone are gearing up to celebrate weddings in their families.

Those who have applied for the leave include 24 to-be-married couples who belong to the police services, over 100 police personnel have marriages of either their own children or relatives, and the rest are themselves either grooms or brides.

"There are two to three applications for wedding leave in every police station in the state capital. There are inter-force marriages between 24 couples. SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani has liberally granted leave for the weddings. Senior police officials will be personally attending the weddings where both, the groom and the bride, are from the police force," said a police spokesman.

Naithani said that though security concerns remain high, but marriage is a special occasion in one`s life and the leave up to 30 days is much deserved for that.

The SSP has requisitioned additional cops from the police lines for this period.

