Mirzapur woman allegedly gang-raped by SRN Hospital doctors in Prayagraj dies, probe underway

NEW DELHI: A young woman from Mirzapur, who was allegedly gang-raped by some doctors of the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, died on Tuesday. The woman was admitted to the hospital for some intestinal problems on May 29.

On June 1, the woman was taken to the Operation Theatre for surgery during which she was allegedly gang-raped by a group of doctors. The woman, who was very uncomfortable after the surgery, revealed to her brother in a note that she was allegedly gang-raped by the hospital doctors inside the OT.

The victim wrote on a piece of paper with trembling hands that “the doctors are not good, no treatment was given to her and they did something wrong'' to her. The woman’s brother made a video of the girl in which she can be seen pleading for help and writing a short note about what all happened to her inside the OT.

He also reported the matter to the local police. CO Kotwali Satyendra Tiwari also reached the spot and questioned the victim's mother and other relatives. However, according to the police, the family members did not make any such allegations against the doctors. The police team said that they will come back to record the statement of the victim after she regains consciousness, but the girl died shortly after that.

The video has now gone viral on the social media platform and two inquiry committees have been constituted to investigate the serious allegations of gang rape made by the woman against the SRN Hospital doctors.

One investigation committee has been constituted by the SRN Medical College's Principal Professor SP Singh, while the second investigation team has been constituted by the CMO Prayagraj. Dr. Vatsala Mishra, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. Arvind Gupta, Dr. Amrita Chaurasia and Dr. Archana Kaul have been included in this investigation team.

On the recommendation of the Principal of the Medical College, the woman’s medical examination was done at the District Women's Hospital, Dufferin.

According to Prof SP Singh, there were four female surgeons, one female nurse, and two male doctors in the OT at the time of the operation. The report given by the team constituted by the SRN Medical College principal has also ruled out a gang-rape with the victim.

Meanwhile, the Kotwali Police investigating the case is of the opinion that the woman was thirsty, and when the doctors refused to give her water, she was very upset.

According to the police, she was not in a good mental state after that. Later her condition became critical and, possibly due to this, she made sensational allegations against the doctors.

