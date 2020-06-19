Noida Metro to have she-man station for transgenders

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to convert a metro station into a she-man station that will have special facilities and employment for the transgender community. Sector 50 of the Aqua Line will be converted for the transgenders.

Structural changes in terms of change in restroom infrastructure and creation of separate security check are also being considered in the she-man station.

"The 'She-Man' station will be on the lines of the Pink stations, which were inaugurated on March 8 this year and provided special facilities for women passengers. The staff deployed at the Pink stations also consisted only of women except for security personnel. The 'She-Man' station will cater especially to the transgender community, though it will be open for all passengers, and will give facilities to facilitate the travel of the trans community in the metro system and also provide employment opportunities for them," news agency PTI quoted NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari.

According to news agency PTI, earlier in 2017, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited in Kerala had taken a similar step by employing 23 transgenders, breaking new ground in gender justice.