Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Non-bailable warrant issued against Prayagraj BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

LUCKNOW: An Uttar Pradesh court has issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP from Pyagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of the model code of conduct. The notice to the BJP MP was issued on Thursday.  Special MP/MLA court judge P K Rai also issued a notice regarding the sureties and fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing. An FIR was lodged on February 17, 2012, at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow against Joshi, the then state Congress president, for allegedly electioneering in Bajrang Nagar for the assembly election even after the time for the campaign was over.  After a probe, a charge sheet was filed against her under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act.  

LUCKNOW: An Uttar Pradesh court has issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of the model code of conduct.

The notice to the BJP MP was issued on Thursday.

Special MP/MLA court judge P K Rai also issued a notice regarding the sureties and fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing.

An FIR was lodged on February 17, 2012, at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow against Joshi, the then state Congress president, for allegedly electioneering in Bajrang Nagar for the assembly election even after the time for the campaign was over. 

After a probe, a charge sheet was filed against her under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act. 

