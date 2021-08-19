Reopening of schools and attendance of students: UP govt makes BIG announcement, check details

Lucknow: In view of the improving COVID-19 situation across the country, several state governments have issued detailed guidelines and issued notifications regarding the reopening of schools amid strict adherence to the COVID safety norms.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which has recently decided to open schools for physical classes, has made a very important announcement regarding the opening of schools and the attendance for students.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that attendance of students will not be compulsory and schools may be closed again if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

Sharma informed the state legislative council while replying to a question by teacher constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi.

"In basic education, attendance is not compulsory. We have also not made attendance mandatory for classes from 9 to 12," Sharma said. "Guardians, teachers and political organisations have also said the offline education should be started even if it is for a shorter period,” Sharma said.

“In UP, the present atmosphere is sufficiently secure but if there is any indication of any concern (regarding COVID-19), we can also close schools," he added.

Tripathi also asked Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh if there was any arrangement for vaccination of teachers and students below 18 years of age.

In a supplementary question, SP member Shatrudra Prakash asked the minister if it is safe for little children to go to school without vaccination. The minister replied that the vaccine for children below 18 is not yet available but it is expected to be available by September.

He said after the vaccine is available, a campaign will be launched to inoculate children. The state government has opened schools from August 16 for classes 9 to 12. For classes six to eight, they will be opened from August 23 and for classes one to five from September 1.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday said that his government is considering reopening schools for classes 1 to 8 in a week or two. This was announced a day after the schools reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 on August 16 with 50 per cent attendance and “strict Covid protocol in place”.

A tweet by Chief Minister’s Office said that the CM is considering reopening schools for classes 6 to 8 from August 23, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, and classes 1 to 5 from September 1.

सभी बच्चों और युवाओं का अभिनंदन। आज से आपके प्रदेश में विद्यालय खुल रहे हैं। आप सभी मन लगाकर पढ़ें। कोरोना से बचाव के नियमों का पालन करें। कोरोना महामारी में बचाव ही सर्वोत्तम उपाय है। आप सभी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए मंगलकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2021

Schools in UP have remained shut for the last 17 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the students are being taught through online classes.

