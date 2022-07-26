NewsUttar Pradesh
Shivpal Yadav slams Samajwadi Party's ultimatum to him: 'I think it's immaturity'

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party recently wrote to PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar saying that they were free to go anywhere they think they would get more respect. 

  • Shivpal Yadav has reacted to Samajwadi Party's ultimatum to him
  • The PSP chief said the move shows the' immaturity' of SP leadership
  • Both Shivpal and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar have been criticising Akhilesh Yadav

Shivpal Yadav slams Samajwadi Party's ultimatum to him: 'I think it's immaturity'

LUCKNOW: Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has reacted sharply to the Samajwadi Party’s letter to him and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar saying that “they were free to go anywhere they think they would get more respect.”

Speaking about the issue, Shivpal said that it shows the immaturity of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. “I came to know that I've been given official freedom. I think it's immaturity. When I contested polls, I resigned from my party and took membership of the Samajwadi Party. It would have been better if they would have removed me from the legislature party,” Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is the younger brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, said.

 

 

His remarks came days after the Samajwadi Party wrote to PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar saying that they were free to go anywhere they think they would get more respect. 

 

 

The letter was issued days after Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and Rajbhar were seen at a dinner party hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu ahead of the presidential elections.

In the letter shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle, the party said, “Shivpal Yadav ji, if you think you’ll get more respect somewhere else, you are free to leave.”

In another tweet, SP said, “Om Prakash Rajbhar ji, Samajwadi Party has been constantly fighting against the BJP. You are allied with the BJP and working to strengthen the party. If you think you’ll get more respect elsewhere, you are free to leave.”

Welcoming the ‘snapping of ties’, Rajbhar told news agency ANI, “They (SP) have given divorce and we've accepted that. The next step is BSP. When I meet CM Yogi Adityanath it's bad for them but it's good if Akhilesh Yadav meets CM. Everything will be clear by 2024. We fight for Dalits and backwards and will continue to do so.”

Shivpal Yadav also took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, “Although I was always free, I sincerely thank you for giving me formal independence by issuing a letter by the Samajwadi Party. Compromising on principles and respect is unacceptable in a political journey.”

Rajbhar has been attacking SP over several issues in recent months pointing towards growing discontent between the allies.

 

