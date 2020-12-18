हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Habatpur Primary School

Shocking! Urine found in female teacher's lunch box, co-teacher accused of sexual harassment in UP

Muzaffarnagar: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, a female teacher has made serious charges of exploitation against her male colleague after urine was found in her lunch box. The shocking incident took place in Habatpur Primary School in Charathwal Development Block of Muzaffarnagar district.

According to reports, a female teacher accused her male colleague and the school’s teaching staff of exploitation and harassment. After finding urine in her lunch box, the female teacher called a panchayat and requested the village elders to help her.

Narrating her ordeal to the panchayat, the female teacher alleged that she was being targeted and harassed by a male teacher and the school’s teaching staff. After listening to her sufferings, the village panchayat forced the accused male teacher to tender an apology to the woman. 

It is also unclear why the woman teacher was being targeted by the school's teaching staff. Though no legal action has been taken by the victim against the accused and the school’s teaching staff, she has requested the panchayat to transfer her to some other school.

Habatpur Primary SchoolurineLunchboxMuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh
