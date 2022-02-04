हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022

UP assembly polls 2022: Saints and seers appeal to Hindus to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as CM

The saints and seers demanded that Hindu temples and mutts across the country should be freed from government control. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jagadguru Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati.

UP assembly polls 2022: Saints and seers appeal to Hindus to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as CM

Prayagraj: Saints and seers have urged Hindus to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a government that protects the culture and ethos of the religion.

The saints, attending the "Sant Sammelan` at the ongoing Magh Mela said, "There is an urgent need to elect a government which could conserve our Sanatan culture as well as protect the Hindu dharma Sanskriti. There is a need for leadership that is strong enough to end the menace of love jihad and conversion."

The saints said that they would soon launch a campaign in different parts of the state to elect such a government that could save the values and traditions of the Hindu religion.

The participants said the Hindu community should keep in mind that they should elect a government that could protect the Hindu culture, heritage, and Sanatan dharma.

They further said that apart from Ram Temple in Ayodhya, they said the focus should be on the protection of cows and religious conversion. The saints also urged the people to ensure that polling in the five poll-bound states went over 70 per cent in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

They demanded that Hindu temples and mutts across the country should be freed from government control. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jagadguru Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022saints and seersPrayagrajYogi AdityanathBJP
Next
Story

Attack on Asaduddin Owaisi: AIMIM to hold peaceful protests today; attackers say they were 'hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu remarks'

Must Watch

PT11M18S

DNA: India's befitting reply to China, will boycott Olympic Ceremony