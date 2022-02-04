UP assembly polls 2022: Saints and seers appeal to Hindus to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as CM

Prayagraj: Saints and seers have urged Hindus to re-elect Yogi Adityanath as the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a government that protects the culture and ethos of the religion.

The saints, attending the "Sant Sammelan` at the ongoing Magh Mela said, "There is an urgent need to elect a government which could conserve our Sanatan culture as well as protect the Hindu dharma Sanskriti. There is a need for leadership that is strong enough to end the menace of love jihad and conversion."

The saints said that they would soon launch a campaign in different parts of the state to elect such a government that could save the values and traditions of the Hindu religion.

The participants said the Hindu community should keep in mind that they should elect a government that could protect the Hindu culture, heritage, and Sanatan dharma.

They further said that apart from Ram Temple in Ayodhya, they said the focus should be on the protection of cows and religious conversion. The saints also urged the people to ensure that polling in the five poll-bound states went over 70 per cent in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

They demanded that Hindu temples and mutts across the country should be freed from government control. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jagadguru Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati.

Live TV