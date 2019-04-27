UP Board Class 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to declare Inter results shortly at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 12 results around 12:30 pm, Saturday, on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their UP Board Intermediate results on third-party site examresults.net.

Steps to check the UP Board Result 2019

Step 1. Visit one of the following sites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the respective link ‘result’ for Class 12.

Step 3. On the new page, enter your login with your details such as name, registration number etc.

Step 4. UP Board Class 12th results 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to Download their scorecards/ mark sheets and keep a print-out for future reference.

UP Board Results via SMS:

UP Board Results are also available via SMS. For Class 12, type - UP12ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

The results will be announced in the afternoon from the headquarters of UP Board in Prayagraj.

This year a total of 58,06,922 candidates appeared for the board exams out of which 26,11,319 appeared for Class 12. The exams were held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

Last year, the board had announced both Class 10 and 12 results on April 29.