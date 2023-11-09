UP CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Historic Cabinet Meet In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired the historic meeting of the state cabinet in the holy city of Ayodhya. This is the first time the state's executive body has gathered in the holy city. The meeting is being held at the Ramkatha Museum.

CM Yogi, along with his cabinet colleagues, reached the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya where the UP Cabinet's special meeting is being held at the moment. CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers travelled in a bus to reach the Ramkatha Museum. CM Yogi also visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. CM Yogi and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers to the Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site in Ayodhya.

The Ramkatha Museum has been decorated grandly. Posters of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman have been put up in the cabinet meeting hall.

Tight Security In Ayodhya

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, the UP Police have made security arrangements and strict checking is being done. UP Police has deployed the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the temple town. ADG Police, Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia, said, "We have made the security arrangements for the visit of very special guests. We will try that it doesn't affect the day-to-day routine of common people preparing for Diwali here. Enough police force has been deployed. "

Nitish Kumar, District Magistrate Ayodhya, said, "Strict security arrangements have been made before the cabinet meeting. All the cabinet ministers will first have the darshan of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji, after that, the cabinet meeting will be held in Ramkatha Museum."

The decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya coincided with the anniversary of two events. On November 9, 1989, the first foundation stone of the temple was laid, and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple's construction.

In addition to the religious aspects, the cabinet meeting is expected to focus on development initiatives and preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. The cabinet meeting also comes ahead of the much-awaited consecration of the Idol of Lord Ram in the temple which will take place on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the consecration ceremonies along with several seers.