UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak On Atiq Ahmed Being Taken To Prayagraj: ‘Now, Criminals Can’t Escape Law’

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to strengthening the law and order situation in the state and ensure that “no criminal is able to evade the law.” Speaking to reporters, Pathak said, “We are following the decision of the court, now criminals will not be able to escape in Uttar Pradesh. The government is monitoring the whole matter, and our aim is to get the harshest punishment.”

The UP Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks while referring to questions on gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being moved to Prayagraj from Gujarat by the UP Police.

Atiq Ahmed To be Shifted From Gujarat To Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Police earlier reached the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat to bring mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh, who was a key witness in the 2005 killing of then Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj in February this year. Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, his two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

They Wan’t To Kill Me, Alleges Atiq

The gangster-politician has alleged that the UP Police wants to kill him and that’s why he is being taken to Pryagraj from Gujarat jail. Earlier last month, Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail by road for a hearing in a kidnapping case.

Atiq Ahmed Guilty In Umesh Pal Kidnapping Case

An MP/MLA court had held him and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. That was the 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party MP's first conviction even though more than 100 cases have been registered against him. In 2006, Atiq Ahmad and his aides abducted Umesh Pal and forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. Umesh Pal had registered a complaint in this regard.

Won't Field Atiq Ahmad's Wife in Prayagraj Mayoral Polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has said that her party will not field gangster Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen or any other member of his family in the mayoral election in Prayagraj. Parveen had joined the BSP in the presence of its senior leaders on January 5, and was reportedly being considered as the party's mayoral candidate for Prayagraj. The urban local body elections will be held in the state on May 4 and 11.

"As far as Shaista Parveen is concerned, I would like to make it clear that as per the facts emerging from media reports regarding the Umesh Pal murder case, as soon as the name of Atiq's wife emerged and after she has gone underground, the situation has changed," Mayawati told reporters here. "In this scenario, our party will now not give the mayoral ticket to Atiq's wife nor to any member of his family," she added.

Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf and wife have been booked in connection with the murder on February 24 of Umesh Pal, a witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case. Two security personnel were also gunned down in the attack on Umesh Pal.

Mayawati's statement came days after police booked Atiq Ahmad, his wife and his son Ali in a forgery case linked to the murder of Umesh Pal. The FIR was registered on Saturday at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj.