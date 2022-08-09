Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has yet again received a death threat on Lucknow police's helpline number following which an investigation has begun into the matter. According to reports, the threat to bomb UP CM was received as a message on the Lucknow Police Control Room`s helpline WhatsApp number on August 2.

The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room`s helpline, threatened to kill the chief minister with a bomb within 3 days, according to ANI.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station after receiving a WhatsApp message threatening to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Search for the accused underway: Lucknow Police



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/3k1V2TXmcV August 8, 2022

The threat immediately caused a stir as police officials geared up immediately and initiated a probe. The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station. All efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, said Lucknow Police. The bomb threat to UP CM came just days ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the country. The firebrand monk-politician has received several death threats in past too.

(With ANI Inputs)