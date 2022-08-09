NewsUttar Pradesh
YOGI ADITYANATH

‘Will KILL CM Yogi Adityanath in 3 days': UP police receives death threat on WhatsApp helpline

The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room`s helpline, threatened to kill the chief minister with a bomb within 3 days, according to ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • UP CM has received a death threat
  • The threat was received by the UP police's control room
  • The WhatsApp message threatened to kill the CM with a bomb within 3 days

Trending Photos

‘Will KILL CM Yogi Adityanath in 3 days': UP police receives death threat on WhatsApp helpline

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has yet again received a death threat on Lucknow police's helpline number following which an investigation has begun into the matter. According to reports, the threat to bomb UP CM was received as a message on the Lucknow Police Control Room`s helpline WhatsApp number on August 2.

The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room`s helpline, threatened to kill the chief minister with a bomb within 3 days, according to ANI.

 

 

The threat immediately caused a stir as police officials geared up immediately and initiated a probe. The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.

A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station. All efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, said Lucknow Police. The bomb threat to UP CM came just days ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the country. The firebrand monk-politician has received several death threats in past too.

(With ANI Inputs)

Live Tv

Yogi AdityanathDeath threat Yogi AdityanathLucknow policeWhatsappUP Police Control Room

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!