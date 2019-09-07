Yogi Adityanath and his ministers head to IIM Lucknow for training on good governance

Lucknow: Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers are all set to attend special training sessions on good governance and management at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. A total of three sessions has been organised. The first session will be held on Sunday, September 7,

Apart from CM Adityanath, all Uttar Pradesh ministers will be a part of the training, sources told Zee News. The training will begin at 9 am and continue till 6 pm, and has been divided into three parts.

The state ministers will reach the Chief Minister's residence at 7:30 am and head for the IIM Lucknow campus together.

The other two training sessions will be held on September 15 and 22.

The first training module will focus on good governance. Discussions will revolve around financial management, quick implementation and disposal of files and budgeting. Other two modules will revolve around time management, administration, etc.

Ministers will be divided into groups and attempt tasks, based on which IIM Lucknow will design the other training modules.

The Yogi Ministry has completed 2.5 years in office. Following a cabinet expansion, several new faces have been inducted in the ministry. It is believed that this capsule course for ministers at IIMs was proposed by the Chief Minister's Economic Adviser. The training is aimed at bringing the ministers at par with the challenges and tasks faced by the government.