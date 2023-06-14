Yogi Adityanath Creates History, UP CM's Twitter Followers Cross 25 Million Mark

Lucknow: Setting new records of popularity on social media platforms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s official Twitter handle has crossed the 25 million followers mark. It is noteworthy that CM Yogi`s popularity transcends borders. Several leaders and celebrities are yet to reach this mark in terms of followers on social media.

Importantly, CM Yogi is also the first Chief Minister to cross this number on Twitter. Yogi has achieved this figure in a span of eight years. He started his official handle on Twitter in September 2015. After taking over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2017, the way he showed extensive reforms in law and order along with development and good governance in the state, his popularity has seen a qualitative increase.

With 25 million followers on Twitter, Yogi has become a part of a club that also includes veteran leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister is active on all social media platforms. He also has a large number of followers on the Koo app. He is counted as the most active Chief Minister and politician on social media.

Who Is The Most Followed Indian Politician On Twitter?

With 89.2M followers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian politician on Twitter. He is followed closely by legendary Cricketer Viral Kohli. Besides, PM Modi is also the second most followed politician in the world after former US President Barack Obama.

It seems that no one can beat him in the coming years due to his immense popularity in India and across the globe. World's richest person, Elon Musk recently started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Musk has overtaken Barack Obama for the title of ‘The Most Followed Twitter Account, 2023. Currently at over 133 million followers, the business magnate is said to be gaining an average of 100,000 followers a day.