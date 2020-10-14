Schools to reopen in Uttarakhand from November 1; Check other cabinet decisions

Dehradoon: The Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to open schools in the state from November 1, besides taking several other decisions in its meeting here on Wednesday (October 14). It also announced to issue Special Operative Procedure (SOP) as the classes for 10th and 12th will commence from next month.

The state cabinet also decided not to deduct one day salary of its employees, giving a festival gift to the state staff. The deduction of a day's salary per month will be deducted from the Chief Minister, Ministers, Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker, MLAs, IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.

Not only this, but the state Cabinet has also approved the sports policy which has been pending for years. The much-awaited Sports Policy-2020, however, was referred to the Finance Department, which will give its concurrence for its implementation.

A total of 18 proposals came in for the cabinet discussion, and of these, 17 were also approved. On one subject, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the state Chief Secretary.

The state cabinet meeting took the key decision of reopening the schools after much discussion and decided to open schools of class X and XII from November 1. It also decided to issue the SOP that schools will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and their responsibility will also be fixed.

It also took the decision to grant the right to leaseholders and illegal occupiers of certain categories of lands. Apart from this, the state government decided to extend the help of Rs 1000 to each of 2.43 lakh registered traders and workers associated with the tourism-related business.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Himalayan Garhwal University Act to name it as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Himalayan Garhwal University.

About Excise Department, a major decision has been taken to implement the track and trace system, reach a three-year agreement with the Security Printing Maintenance Corporation of India Limited for the supply of holograms from Nashik.