Uttarakhand government postpones order for opening Char Dham Yatra for 3 districts

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed its order to re-open the Char Dham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Sharing more details, Uttarakhand Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal said that the hearing is underway at Nainital High Court regarding the Char Dham Yatra.

The state government will reconsider opening the yatra after June 16, he added.

This comes a day after Uniyal had announced that the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively.

The state government had made a negative report of RTPCR mandatory for the Char Dham Yatra. The Uttarakhand government had on Monday extended the COVID-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22.

During the extended lockdown, markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts.

