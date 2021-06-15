हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
char dham yatra

Uttarakhand government postpones order for opening Char Dham Yatra for 3 districts

This comes a day after Uniyal had announced that the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Chardham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. 

Uttarakhand government postpones order for opening Char Dham Yatra for 3 districts
Image for representational purpose only

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed its order to re-open the Char Dham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Sharing more details, Uttarakhand Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal said that the hearing is underway at Nainital High Court regarding the Char Dham Yatra.

The state government will reconsider opening the yatra after June 16, he added.

 

 

This comes a day after Uniyal had announced that the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. 

The state government had made a negative report of RTPCR mandatory for the Char Dham Yatra. The Uttarakhand government had on Monday extended the COVID-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22.

During the extended lockdown, markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
char dham yatraUttarakhandSubodh UniyalCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till June 22 with some relaxations, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Sagar Murder Case: Ukrainian woman could also be the reason behind murder