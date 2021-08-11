10 ft-long python falls sick after swallowing monkey, rescued by wildlife officials

New Delhi: A 10-feet-long python was rescued from a riverside near Vadodara city in Gujarat as it reportedly fell sick after swallowing a monkey. The reptile was spotted on August 7 by some locals on the bank of a small river passing through Vasna-Kotariya village near Vadodara.

Wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval was the first to rush to the spot after the sighting by the villagers, he alerted the Karelibaug range forest office. ‘After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug. The python later regurgitated the small monkey that it had swallowed,’ Raval told PTI.

Gujarat Forest Department officials rescued a 10-foot long python from a small river in Vadodara. "It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer (09.08) pic.twitter.com/6DUUP00Ux9 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

After the news was widely shared on social media, some netizens expressed concerns about the monkey while others wondered why the snake neded to be rescued as the whole thing is a natural procecss.

The python reportedly regurgitated the small monkey later and so it is safe to assume that the poor mammal died. Though, the python seems to be in a good condition and will be relased once it recovers fully.

The snake is under observation and will be released once it is declared fit by veterinary doctors, officials said.