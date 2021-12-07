हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Moon

A mysterious 'hut' on the moon? Chinese rover sends pictures

On a moon mission, China's Yutu-2 Rover (Yutu 2 Rover) seems to have detected a hut-shaped object, visible near the moon's most remote area, von Karman Crater

A mysterious &#039;hut&#039; on the moon? Chinese rover sends pictures

Is that a mysterious hut on the moon? A picture that seems to suggest so has left scientists baffled! On a moon mission, China's Yutu-2 Rover (Yutu 2 Rover) seems to have detected a hut-shaped object! This object is visible near the moon's most remote area, von Karman Crater. 

Chinese scientists have dubbed the cube-shaped object “mystery hut”. According to Space.com said that the discovery was made in November, nearly two years after it reached the lunar surface.

So what is this hut-shaped object? Many experts claim that this mysterious figure could be a huge piece of stone! However, this mystery can be uncovered only after the rover approaches.  Scientists naturally have expressed a keen interest in the object and the rover Yutu 2 is likely to spend the next 2-3 lunar days (equivalent to 2-3 earth months) traversing the lunar region and get close up shots. Let's tell you again that solar powered Yutu 2 and Chang'e 4 lander made the moon's farthest landing on January 3, 2019. Out of this, Yutu-2 is investigating the Von Karman Crater spread over 186 kilometers on the moon.

Interestingly, the word Yutu has a significance in Chinese. Jade rabbit or Yùtù is a rabbit in East Asian folklore that lives on the Moon. In Chinese mythology, Youdu or Yutu is the capital of the underworld.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MoonChinese scientistsChina
Next
Story

Bizarre! Man makes chilly ice cream in viral video, netizens demand justice

Must Watch

PT2M32S

SKM holds meeting today to decide future course of agitation