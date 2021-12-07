A mysterious 'hut' on the moon? Chinese rover sends pictures

Is that a mysterious hut on the moon? A picture that seems to suggest so has left scientists baffled! On a moon mission, China's Yutu-2 Rover (Yutu 2 Rover) seems to have detected a hut-shaped object! This object is visible near the moon's most remote area, von Karman Crater.

Chinese scientists have dubbed the cube-shaped object “mystery hut”. According to Space.com said that the discovery was made in November, nearly two years after it reached the lunar surface.

So what is this hut-shaped object? Many experts claim that this mysterious figure could be a huge piece of stone! However, this mystery can be uncovered only after the rover approaches. Scientists naturally have expressed a keen interest in the object and the rover Yutu 2 is likely to spend the next 2-3 lunar days (equivalent to 2-3 earth months) traversing the lunar region and get close up shots. Let's tell you again that solar powered Yutu 2 and Chang'e 4 lander made the moon's farthest landing on January 3, 2019. Out of this, Yutu-2 is investigating the Von Karman Crater spread over 186 kilometers on the moon.

Interestingly, the word Yutu has a significance in Chinese. Jade rabbit or Yùtù is a rabbit in East Asian folklore that lives on the Moon. In Chinese mythology, Youdu or Yutu is the capital of the underworld.

Live TV