SRK To Kim Kardashian: AI Artiste Imagines Global Celebs in Pakistani Settings

The rise of AI art has given artists a new realm to explore their imagination. Using apps like Photoshop, Midjourney, and Procreate, AI artists worldwide are creating stunning and creative images. One AI artist, 20-year-old Saboor Akram, has taken it a step further by imagining Indian and Western celebrities in Pakistani settings. In this alternate universe, Saboor Akram used AI-driven software to place renowned international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Taylor Swift, and others in cities like Lahore and Karachi. The results are captivating, with Shah Rukh Khan appearing in an orange suit amid the majestic mountains of Quetta in a fake movie poster titled Love Across Borders.

These AI-generated images portray a fusion of cultures, showcasing Rihanna in a vibrant yellow traditional attire, Taylor Swift donning an intricately embroidered red kurta set, and Selena Gomez exuding charm in a floral-print ensemble. Even Ed Sheeran joins in, capturing a selfie with locals on the streets of Pakistan.

Saboor Akram’s work also includes Lana Del Rey leaning on a taxi, Lionel Messi posing with goats, and Virat Kohli looking stern in a pink suit in Peshawar. These images have received enthusiastic responses from followers worldwide, earning Akram a significant increase in his Instagram follower count. The set of photos also includes other Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, cricketer Babar Azam, Atif Aslam, and Mahira Khan, can be seen elegantly posing in Pakistani settings.

Saboor Akram’s work has garnered overwhelming responses worldwide, leading to a massive increase in his Instagram followers. His aim is to unite and spread love across borders, regardless of political conflicts. Saboor hopes that his favorite Indian artistes will come across his work, contributing to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among people.

Through these images, Saboor Akram also intends to change the world's perception of Pakistan and showcase the true beauty of the country and its people. Despite the challenges, he remains dedicated to countering stereotypes and portraying Pakistan's authenticity.

Saboor Akram's creative vision and AI-generated artwork has not only captured the hearts of people globally but also exemplified the potential of AI in pushing artistic boundaries and promoting cultural exchange.