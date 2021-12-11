Air hostess dances on Sara Ali Khan’s famous song in viral video, Internet loves it- Watch

New Delhi: Nowadays videos of air hostesses dancing to viral songs are doing rounds on social media platforms. After the videos of an IndiGo airline air hostess dancing on super hit songs went viral on the internet, another video of an SpiceJet air hostess dancing in an empty flight has surfaced.

The SpiceJet air hostess in the video is being identified as Uma Meenakshi. In the clip, she can be seen grooving to the Chaka Chak song by Shreya Ghoshal from the Sara Ali Khan starrer-film Atrangi Re.

Watch the viral video below:

Uma posted the video clip on her Instagram ‘yamtha.uma’ on December 9 and it has already gone viral with thousands of views and likes. “Haaye Chaka Chak Hoon Main still Chaka chak after the flight (sic),” she captioned the post.

The video features Uma nailing the hook step of Chaka Chak on the aisle of an empty SpiceJet flight.

As soon as the video hit the internet it went crazy viral and garnered thousands of likes and comments. The netizens flooded the comments with heart emojis.

This is not the first time one of the Uma’s video went viral on the social media. Earlier, Uma had posted a dancing video on Navrai Majhi which had taken the internet by storm.

Live TV