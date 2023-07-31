‘Focus, Alertness, Agility’: Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation Video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is popular among Twitter (rebranded as X) users for sharing intriguing posts on a regular basis. He treats them to the most engaging content through his tweets and piques their interest with funny, motivational, and trending topics. He also shares important life lessons with his followers. One such life lesson was shared by the industrialist on the morning of July 31, as he tweeted a video from the world jump rope competition. Through the video, the businessman shared a “great toolkit with which to start a week.”

Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation

Anand Mahindra, along with the video, tweeted, “From the World jump rope competition. Focus, alertness, agility, collaboration. A great toolkit with which to start a week… #MondayMotivaton.” In the video, a man can be seen taking part in the competition and he performs the single rope jump with a remarkable speed. The unmatchable energy of the sportsman in the video is unmissable as he continues to do skipping skillfully while two others can be seen moving the rope in a circular motion. He ensured not to miss a single beat. The video truly is a representation of what Mahindra calls “Focus, alertness, agility, collaboration.”



From the World jump rope competition. Focus, alertness, agility, collaboration. A great toolkit with which to start a week_ #MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/Nof8wMKZCD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2023

Internet Drops Reactions To The Video

Like every other tweet shared by the business tycoon, this video also grabbed the attention of users. They were quick enough to drop their reactions. “Jumping into the week like a world-class jump roper – focused, agile, and ready to conquer!” wrote a user.

Jumping into the week like a world-class jump roper - focused, agile, and ready to conquer! __ #MondayMotivation — Amit Misra (@amit6060) July 31, 2023

“Individuals start them as fun & sports and they like them and focus on them to compete and start making their career in them. Most of this becomes muscle memory after a period of time,” another user wrote.

Individuals start them as fun & sports and they like them and focus on them to compete and start making their career in them.

Most of this becomes muscle memory after a period of time . — Shweta (@TrustScore_1) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, one of them shared his learnings from the video as he wrote, “This competition taught me the ABCs of success: Agility, Boldness, and Collaboration!”

This competition taught me the ABCs of success: Agility, Boldness, and Collaboration! — Anshuman Dewan (@AshDewan22) July 31, 2023

An individual also remarked, “It's just all about passion with love what doing.”

It's just all about passion with love what doing _ — Karan Kumar D (@Karanmastery) July 31, 2023

Notably, within a few hours of being shared on the microblogging site, the video has managed to amass a total of 124K views. It has received around 2400 likes.