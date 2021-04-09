हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Baby goat born with human-like face being worshiped as 'avatar of God'- Watch viral video

The social media cannot keep calm after viewing old pictures and videos of a mutant goat which has a human-like face. 

The social media cannot keep calm after viewing old pictures and videos of a mutant goat which has a human-like face. The unique goat was found in India and is now being worshiped like a god. The videos and images of the miracle goat are going viral on social media once again. 

The old video of an eerie-looking human faced goat was born in Seltipada village in Gujarat. Except having four legs and goat ears, the rest of the body on this miracle animal looks like a human. The baby goat did not even have a tail and died minutes after being born.

In the viral video, which goes back to 2020, the baby goat can be seen being worshipped by the people.

