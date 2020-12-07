Baby sets a new 'record' after being born from 27-year-old embryo

Tennessee: Molly Gibson who is over a one-month-old child, has reportedly broken a three-year-old record after being born from a 27-year-old embryo.

According to the CNN, Molly's embryo was frozen in 1992 and stayed frozen until earlier this year in February, when her parents, Tina and Ben Gibson adopted her embryo.

The American news agency also said that Molly took birth in the Tennessee-based family in late October, nearly 27 years after her embryo was first frozen.

Tina Gibson expressed to CNN, "She's definitely been a little spark of joy for 2020."

Interestingly, Molly is believed to have broken the previous record -- which reportedly was made by her sister - Emma, for the longest-frozen embryo known to have to resulted in a birth.

Tina said, "With Emma, we were just so smitten to have a baby. With Molly, we're the same way. It's just kind of funny -- here we go again with another world record."

Emma took birth in November 2017 and was reportedly born from a 24-year-old embryo. Back then, Tina had told CNN upon Emma's birth, that she and her husband had struggled with infertility.