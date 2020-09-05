Barber comes with a unique technique to give haircut perfect from all angle; video goes viral

People have different ways to assure perfection in their work, but this barber's dedication to get his customer the perfect look will not only shock you but will also give you a good laugh.

The hilarious video is doing the rounds in which a barder is seen jumping from one place to another in every direction to check the look he gives to his customer. The dedication is so extreme that on one point, he even goes out of the shop and sees the haircut from distance.

Earlier, the video was first posted on the Facebook page of a South Carolina based hair salon named Upscale CutzandStylezon. Later, the video was posted by a Twitter user named BB in which he captions it saying 'We need more barbers like this guy.'

Watch here:

We need more barbers like this guy pic.twitter.com/he4dhLMwlu — (@rahm3sh) September 2, 2020

The barder managed to catch the attention of people on both Facebook and Twitter leaving netizens in splits, flooding the comment box with GIFs and emojis expressing their reaction. On the microblogging site, it got 5.4 million views with110.8 k retweets and 372.2 k likes.