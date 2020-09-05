हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
barber

Barber comes with a unique technique to give haircut perfect from all angle; video goes viral

The video was first posted on the Facebook page of  a South Carolina based hair salon named Upscale CutzandStylezon. 

Barber comes with a unique technique to give haircut perfect from all angle; video goes viral
Image courtesy: twitter

People have different ways to assure perfection in their work, but this barber's dedication to get his customer the perfect look will not only shock you but will also give you a good laugh.

The hilarious video is doing the rounds in which a barder is seen jumping from one place to another in every direction to check the look he gives to his customer. The dedication is so extreme that on one point, he even goes out of the shop and sees the haircut from distance.

Earlier, the video was first posted on the Facebook page of  a South Carolina based hair salon named Upscale CutzandStylezon. Later, the video was posted by a Twitter user named BB in which he captions it saying 'We need more barbers like this guy.'

Watch here:

The barder managed to catch the attention of people on both Facebook and Twitter leaving netizens in splits, flooding the comment box with GIFs  and emojis expressing their reaction. On the microblogging site, it got 5.4 million views with110.8 k retweets and 372.2 k likes.

 

 

Tags:
barberHair SalonViral videoHaircut
Next
Story

Illusionist David Blaine flies 24,000 feet into the sky with 52 helium balloons - WATCH
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M45S

Rhea Drug Case: Satish Maneshinde will also fight Showik's case