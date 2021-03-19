Bear chases down man across busy street in Russia, gets hit by bus

New Delhi: A frightening scene unfolded on the streets of Russian city Nizhnevartovsk when a bear escaped from a private zoo and chased down a commuter causing a huge commotion.

A man who was walking the snowy pavement and making a phone call when the runaway animal approached him. The escaped bear then chased down the commuter down a Russian city street, as per a report by Dailymail.co.uk.

Astonishingly, the animal did not give up the chase even after being hit by a bus.

As the man was running away from the bear, he ran across a street and an oncoming bus hit and wounded the bear.

The injured bear hid behind heating pipes at an industrial site where it was later discovered by the police who surronded it and caged it.

The owner the private zoo at a local hotel, sauna and car wash complex reportedly told the police that he did not want the bear back - and permitted for the authorites to put it down.

Officials will now decide where to permanently house the one-and-a-half year old female beast, though, the local zoos in Siberia have refused to take the predator.

Meanwhile, police are monitoring the animal and will decide her fate soon.