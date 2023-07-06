Bengaluru Landlord’s Heartwarming Act! Delights Tenant With Kimchi Gift

In a heartwarming act of thoughtfulness, Sanskriti Bist, a resident of Bengaluru, went the extra mile to make her tenant feel welcomed and appreciated. Before subletting her apartment, Sanskriti took it upon herself to prepare a generous batch of 1-kilogram kimchi — a traditional Korean side dish — and stored it in the refrigerator as a delightful surprise for her tenant. Kimchi, known for its mouthwatering flavors, is made by fermenting and salting vegetables, with popular variations featuring napa cabbage or Korean radish. Its flavors are enhanced by a variety of seasonings such as gochugaru, spring onions, garlic, ginger, and jeotgal.

Not only can kimchi be enjoyed as a standalone delicacy, but it also serves as a key ingredient in various soups and stews.

Sanskriti Bist’s touching gesture has emerged as a beacon of kindness, earning widespread admiration online amid the recent wave of criticism faced by Bengaluru landlords for their demanding rental practices. In stark contrast to the exorbitant rents and intense scrutiny faced by tenants, including checking their LinkedIn profiles, academic achievements, and insisting on prestigious educational backgrounds from institutions like IIT and IIMs, Sanskriti’s heartwarming gesture truly stands out.



Sanskriti Bist’s Twitter post

Taking to her Twitter account, Sanskriti Bist shared her story, proudly stating, “I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for)”

I made a 1kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him.



Netizens react to Sanskriti Bist’s gesture

Sanskriti Bist’s tweet has been viewed nearly 25,000 times and has garnered a flurry of appreciative comments, with users applauding her thoughtfulness.

One user commented, “Cutest gesture,” while another jokingly enquired, “How do I apply to be your tenant?”

A third user chimed in, saying, “Find me a landlord like this, please.”

When asked what she would do if her tenant didn't like kimchi, Sanskriti humorously responded, "Haha, he mentioned liking it in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift."

Another heartwarming story

In another heartwarming gesture, a tenant, Pawan Gupta, shared that his landlord had provided him with a funding of $10,000 for his startup, Betterhalf.

Such acts of generosity and support demonstrate the impact that thoughtful landlords can have on their tenants.