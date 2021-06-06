Bindass Bride poses for camera, surprises everyone- WATCH viral video

The coronavirus has impacted lives everywhere. Indian marriages which are famous for the extravaganza and flashy celebration has completely changed with the impact of COVID-19. The government has imposed restriction on the maximum number of people attending the wedding ceremony.

In a recent development, a video is going viral on the internet where the bride is posing for the camera and gets clicked in various expressions.

The video appears to be from a wedding anniversary where the bride is posing towards the camera while the superhit song 'Haye Rama Yeh Kya Hua' from the Rangeela is playing along. The expressions from the bride are being enjoyed by everyone.

This video has been shared on Instagram by a user with the handle official_niranjanm87. The video has received more than 1300 likes and people are sharing it everywhere.

Live TV