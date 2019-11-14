Bizarre! UP cops ride 'imaginary horses' during mock drill, video is viral - Watch

New Delhi: A video of Uttar Pradesh Police's recently-conducted mock drill is going viral on the internet as the cops can be seen riding 'imaginary horses' with batons between their legs and galloping like horses.

The mock drill was conducted in Ferozabad district on November 8, a day before the Ayodhya verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court.

The video was initially posted by Samajwadi Party leader Vikas Yadav after which it got circulated widely on social media.

The drill was related to crowd management and since there were no horses, the cops rode 'imaginary horses'. On one side of the ground, the cops were there while the other side had a group of protesters. With batons between their legs, the cops presumed that they were on a horseback and conducted to the drill to manage the crowd.

Here's the video we are talking about:

Interestingly, a similar incident from UP's Sambhal district had grabbed eyeballs a few months ago after a video of policemen shouting 'thain thain' went viral.

During an encounter, when the bullet got stuck in a rifle, the cops shouted 'thain thain' in the hope that the sound would scare away the criminals. The incident got wide publicity because the cops had invited the electronic media to cover the encounter.

(With IANS inputs)