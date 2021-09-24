Bride and Groom go crazy on their wedding day, fall off stage while dancing- Watch viral video

New Delhi: No wedding is complete without a little drama and a lot of dance. You must have seen a lot of videos of grand entries of brides and grooms, but this one is truly unique. What makes this wedding special is the craziness of the people involved in it.

The couple, dressed in beautiful attires, entered their wedding reception while getting their groove on, to a pop song. As the couple was rejoicing and celebrating their day with fluent but somewhat weird moves, their guest cheered them along.

At the start of the video, the couple can be seen making a grand entry to their party while holding each others’ hands and going straight for the dance floor as their relatives rejoice. But soon after reaching the dance floor, the bride tries to hop on the groom’s back, following which the groom lost his balance, taking a tumble off the stage with his bride right behind him.

Wait! This isn’t what makes the event special. The unique part was where the couple jumped back up, dusted off the incident and started to dance again with the same energy.

The video, which has now gone viral on Instagram, was shared by a user named Surprise Love Stories. Till now, it has garnered more than 2.5 million views and 53,000 likes.

