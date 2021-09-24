हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Bride and Groom go crazy on their wedding day, fall off stage while dancing- Watch viral video

The bride and groom make a hilarious entry at their wedding reception. The couple goes crazy while dancing falls off the stage. 

Bride and Groom go crazy on their wedding day, fall off stage while dancing- Watch viral video

New Delhi: No wedding is complete without a little drama and a lot of dance. You must have seen a lot of videos of grand entries of brides and grooms, but this one is truly unique. What makes this wedding special is the craziness of the people involved in it. 

The couple, dressed in beautiful attires, entered their wedding reception while getting their groove on, to a pop song. As the couple was rejoicing and celebrating their day with fluent but somewhat weird moves, their guest cheered them along. 

At the start of the video, the couple can be seen making a grand entry to their party while holding each others’ hands and going straight for the dance floor as their relatives rejoice. But soon after reaching the dance floor, the bride tries to hop on the groom’s back, following which the groom lost his balance, taking a tumble off the stage with his bride right behind him. 

Wait! This isn’t what makes the event special. The unique part was where the couple jumped back up, dusted off the incident and started to dance again with the same energy.  

Click here to watch the video

The video, which has now gone viral on Instagram, was shared by a user named Surprise Love Stories. Till now, it has garnered more than 2.5 million views and 53,000 likes. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoFunny videoAmazing viral videofunny wedding videosFunny Dance videosBride and groom
Next
Story

Irving Police Department celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA- See Pics

Must Watch

PT14M54S

DNA: What is special in PM Modi's Air India One?