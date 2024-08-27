Advertisement
102 YEAR OLD WOMAN

British World War II Veteran Aged ‘102 Year’ Celebrates Birthday With SkyDiving; Watch Incredible Video

A woman celebrated her 102nd birthday by throwing herself out of a plane, becoming the oldest to do it in Britain. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
British World War II Veteran Aged ‘102 Year’ Celebrates Birthday With SkyDiving; Watch Incredible Video

As the saying goes, ‘It’s never too late to fulfill your dreams’  and ‘Age is just a number’ is heard many times but the British woman proves all that right by celebrating her 102nd birthday by skydiving. The daring act of the old lady became a source of inspiration for many. 

As per reports, the name of the woman is Manette Baillie who on turning 102nd years younger, celebrates it more interestingly. The lady fearlessly jumped off the plane at 7,000 feet and became the oldest skydiver in the United Kingdom.  

 Manette's skydiving video surfaced on various social media platforms breaking the internet with its content. Netizens are left in awe moment watching the incredibly courageous recording. Many are looking at it as a source of inspiration. 

The video was posted by Rob on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Fearless 102-year-old skydives for her birthday” along with many other social media platforms posting the daring video of the woman. 

Watch The Viral Video:

In the recording, the woman was seen jumping off the plane with her instructor from 7000 feet high. Manette was seen enjoying the amazingly awesome experience in the air. After a few minutes of enjoying the open sky, they safely land, completing the adventurous experience. 

After landing a man asked Manette, “How was that?” to which she replied with a smile, “It was wonderful.” The man further wished her, “Congratulations, you jumped out of an airplane.” The viewers were caught wishing to have such a daring, fearless experience when they grow old. 

Here are the reactions of the internet users on various platforms: 

One of the users said, “It was wonderful. She is fabulous.” Second asked, “What will make someone want to jump off from such a distance?” Third joined, “Got nothing to lose at 102, why not! Haha.”  The fourth user complemented, “She is a legend.” 

 

