Viral

Cancel this wedding! Bride says NO to drunk groom chewing 'gutkha' in 'mandap'

A bride from Uttar Pradesh refused to marry the groom because he turned up with the marriage procession drunk and was chewing 'gutkha' (tobacco).

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Another day and yet another bride refuses to marry the groom because of his 'indecent' behaviour. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district where the groom turned up reportedly drunk and chewing 'gutkha' (tobacco).

As per the police, the bride, hailing from Mishrauli village was to get married to the man from Khejuri village on June 5 but as soon as she saw the groom with the marriage procession chewing 'gutkha' she decided to call off the wedding.

Maniyar police station official, Shailendra Singh was quoted as saying by IANS.

Despite being persuaded by her family members for hours the bride refused to relent. Eventually, the wedding was called off and the families decided to return the gifts they had earlier received from each other.

This is the second such incident within one week in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, a bride in Pratapgarh district had turned away the groom because he came to the wedding in an inebriated condition and allegedly misbehaved with the bride. He forced her to dance with him which irritated the girl and called off the wedding. 

