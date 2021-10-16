हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Ravan performs bhangra in the middle of Ramlila, Twitter doesn’t know how to react

A video has gone viral that shows an actor, who is supposed to play Ravan, dancing on the song ‘Mitran da naam chalda’.

Image: Twitter

During Dussehra every year, actors perform Ramlila in various costumes and characters. They mouth dialogues that remind us of our mythological texts. The actors’ dialect and language change as per the area they perform in. And this remains the same in Punjab as well. Well, almost everything is same except a twist. Ravan can break into dance to a Punjabi pop song and perform bhangra on accurate beats.

A video has gone viral on Twitter that shows an actor who is supposed to play Ravan in the Ramlila, dancing on the song ‘Mitran da naam chalda’.

It seems the actor was waiting for his favourite song to be played at the venue, and as soon as it happens, he sheds all inhibitions and dances to the tunes.

Twitter users didn’t know how to react to the video immediately. In short, they were amused to see such a character dancing.

Here are some of the reactions:

