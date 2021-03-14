Charlie Hebdo likens Meghan Markle's story to killing of George Floyd, sparks controversy

New Delhi: French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo sparked controversy as it likened Meghan Markle's treatment by the royal family to the killing of George Floyd.

The magazine's cover depicted the Queen kneeling on Meghan Markle's neck. The title read, "Why Meghan quit Buckingham" and it showed "because I couldn't breathe anymore" as Markle's response.

The image replicated the death of George Floyd who died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck in the United States. In his last breath, Floyd cried for help saying, " I can't breathe."

This comes after Markle's revelation in an interview with Oprah Winfrey where she accused the royal family of racism among other allegations.

The controversial cartoon has sparked outrage and many people have spoken against it. The netizens called the cartoon "wrong" and "appalling".

"Charlie Hebdo, this is wrong on every level. The Queen as George Floyd's murderer crushing Meghan's neck? Meghan saying she's unable to breathe? This doesn't push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board," CEO of race equality think tank Runnymede Halima Begum said in a tweet.

#CharlieHebdo, this is wrong on every level. The Queen as #GeorgeFloyd's murderer crushing Meghan's neck? #Meghan saying she's unable to breathe? This doesnt push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge #racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board. pic.twitter.com/ptNXs8RtuS — Dr Halima Begum (@Halima_Begum) March 13, 2021

"Is this the free speech that Charlie Hebdo is so passionate about? Racism, disrespect and offence passed off as satire?" said another Twitter user.

"This is nothing but racist bigotry and inciting hate. Do better with your platform and grow up," read another tweet.

George Floyd's death had sparked a global outrage which as "Black Lives Matter" protests were seen across the world, especially in America.

A few days ago, The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to pay an unprecedented $27million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over his death in police custody.

