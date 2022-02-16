‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’: ITBP jawan pays musical tribute to veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri

NEW DELHI: Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, famous for his disco beats in Hindi films of the 70s and 80s and also some soulful crooning, breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 69.

Bappi Lahiri, also known as the 'Disco King', died following multiple health issues at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, said.

Lahiri - who attained fame as India`s first `Disco King` - is survived by his wife, Chitrani, daughter Rema and a son Bappa, who has taken to his dad`s musical career. In a statement later, the Lahiri family said, "It`s a deeply sad moment for us. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul."

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

As the Indian music industry mourned the demise of Disco king, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared a video showing one of its constables paying heartful tribute to Bappi Da. In the video, ITBP Constable Sovan Banerjee can be seen giving a unique tribute to Bappi Da by singing one of his famous songs – ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum.’

In the video, Banerjee first sings Hindi version of ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’ from the 1987 movie Satyamev Jayate. At the end of the video, he moves on to the Bengali version of the song, Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar (from the movie Amar Sangi), which was also composed by Bappi Lahiri.

The video shared by ITBP has become viral and has earned praise from the netizens.

WATCH the ITBP video here

दिल में हो तुम... Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri.#BappiLahiri#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fP2R84JWk0 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 16, 2022

Born in West Bengal, Lahiri`s first composition was for a Bengali film, `Daadu` (1972), followed by a Bollywood film `Nanha Shikari` (1973). He arrived` on the musical scene in a crescendo with `Zakhmee` (1975) for which he composed music and also sang, pushing him to upper echelons at a very young age of barely 22.

During his career, he directed top legends like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, his `Mama` Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosale, Usha Uthup and many more to create waves with soulful, racy, vibrant and rhythmic music.

Lahiri created musical tsunamis with his compositions in `Chalte, Chalte` (1976), `Suraksha` with the pacy `Gunmaster G9` becoming as popular as 007, and "Lahu Ke Do Rang" (both 1979).

Then followed `Manokaamna` (1980) with several lilting numbers, `Wardat` (1981), the raging music of "Disco Dancer" that had the nation dancing to his tunes with `Jimmy Jimmy, Aaja Aaja`, and `Namak Halal` (both, 1982), the foot-tapping `Himmatwala` (1983), `Sharaabi` (1984) with the unforgettable `Log Kehte Hain, Main Sharaabi Hoon`, "Adventures of Tarzan" (1985) in which Kimi Katkar cavorted onscreen crooning `Tarzan, O My Tarzan`, `Dance Dance` (1987).

Other films for which he composed memorable songs include `Commando` (1988), `Prem Pratigya` and `Guru` (both, 1989). In 1990, he took the industry by storm with superhit music for `Naakabandi` like the ever-green `Naakabandi-Naakabandi` sung by Usha Uthup and Bappi himself, `Ghayal`, `Aaj Ka Arjun`, `Thanedaar`, `Sailaab`.

Later came films like `Dushman Devta`, `Sau Crore`, `First Love Letter` (all, 1991), `Shola Aur Shabnam`, `Zindagi Ek Jua`, `Police Aur Mujrim`, `Geet`, `Tauheen` (all, 1992), `Dalaal`, `Aankhen`, `Amaanat` (1994), `Rock Dancer` (1995), `Hum Sab Chor Hai` (1996), `Benaam` (1999), `Justice Chowdhary` (2000), joint compositions for `Chandni Chowk To China` (2008), `Baaghi 3` (2020).

Lahiri also composed extensively for regional films in Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil. Besides, he also composed English songs, and flirted with politics briefly with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Top personalities like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, top leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, BJP`s Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, and others condoled the passing of Lahiri.

Live TV