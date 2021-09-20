हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Do you like rusk with tea? Then you must watch this bizarre video

A video has gone viral which features some factory workers pushing and touching rusks with their feet.

Image: Instagram

Many of us would like to have tea with rusk to distress. It could be in the morning breakfast, during office breaks or even evening snacks. It works everytime. But after watching this video, you’ll think thrice before picking that rusk from the tea vendor’s counter.

A video has gone viral which features some factory workers pushing and touching rusks with their feet. Not only this, one of them licks rusks too before packing them. Many social media users have asked for the arrest of the person shown in the video.

This is not the first time any such video has surfaced. A couple of years ago, a Delhi restaurant worker was seen kneading the dough with his legs.

Then there were many videos that showed workers spitting in the food.

With such videos coming out quite frequently, the doubt in the consumers’ heads only grows.

Here are other similar videos that went viral on social media:

 

 

