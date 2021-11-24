हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Elderly woman dangles upside down after falling off 19th floor, watch viral video to know what happens next

The old woman was trying to hang a quilt to dry on her balcony on the 19th floor when the incident took place.

Elderly woman dangles upside down after falling off 19th floor, watch viral video to know what happens next

New Delhi: A horrifying video of an 82-year-old woman dangling upside down from a clothing rack on the 19th floor has surfaced on social media. 

The dramatic moment was captured in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. The clip of the horrific incident was posted by the South China Morning Post on Twitter. 

The dreadful video shows an elderly woman hanging from the rack while firefighters tried to save her. 

According to the reports, the woman was trying to hang a quilt to dry on her balcony on the 19th floor when the incident took place. Even before she realised she landed on the clothing rack on the floor downstairs and was left hanging upside-down.

The firefighters were called in quickly, who saved the old lady later. Reports also stated that the lady escaped without any injuries.

“An 82-year-old woman was seen dangling upside down from a clothes rack after falling from the 19th floor of a building in eastern China’s Jiangsu province,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the clip has garnered more than 9,000 views after being uploaded on November 23. Twitteratis took to the comments box to appreciate the job done by the firefighters and many expressed their shock.

