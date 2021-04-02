हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Elderly woman scares nurses while getting injected, video goes viral

A video in which an elderly woman is reacting to an injection is going viral on social media. 

Elderly woman scares nurses while getting injected, video goes viral

Many of us are extremely sensitive when it comes to getting injected. We all have taken an injection at some point in life and the experience is not very pleasant for everyone. People react to the injections in various manners. Some are patient, while some are extremely scared of it and literally start crying. A video in which an elderly woman is reacting to an injection is going viral on social media. 

The video shows that an elder woman is being injected and her reaction to it is just hilarious. There are two men holding the elderly woman so that she does not create any more problems. 

The woman literally screams as the injection's syringe comes near to her and this situation is so funny that we can not stop watching it again and again. 

 

The video is getting extremely popular and everyone seems to enjoy the elderly woman's reaction to the injection. The video has crossed more than 25 lakh views in a short time.  

