Elephants roll down steep path in most adorable manner — Watch viral videos

Elephants are known to be gentle, shy and reserved giants. They are also popular for their fun-loving nature and their comic clips have often found their way to the internet, leaving nature-lovers in complete delight.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares heartwarming videos of elephants on his Twitter handle, shared two videos showing the jumbos going down the steep path in a most adorable manner. The first clip that he shared, was captioned, "There are two ways to get down on a river bed. VC unknown."

There are two ways to get down on a river bed. VC unknown. pic.twitter.com/us4h1alnfi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 26, 2020

The video featured a group of an elephant walking on a river bed. One of the elephant from the group, who appears to be extra cautious, is seen getting down carefully, taking one step at a time. On the contrary, the other elephant decided to lie down and roll to get down on the river bed.

Hours later, Kaswan posted another video, that featured a baby elephant this time. "Okay, I shared two methods of getting down. Somebody sent me a third also. VC unknown," he captioned the video.

Ok I shared two method of getting down. Somebody sent me third also. VC unknown. pic.twitter.com/Sqj6JE08rS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 27, 2020

This adorable baby elephant appeared to be in a joyous mood as he is seen lying down the grass to slide down a slope.

The heartening videos of these jumbos are winning hearts on social media. And by any chance, if you had a gloomy Monday, these clips will instantly cheer you up. Do watch out.