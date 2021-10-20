हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Facebook planning to change its name? Here's how memers reacted

Just after the rumors of Facebook changing its company's name hit the street, social media went crazy and users flooded all social media platforms with quirky memes taking a dig at the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Memes make a big part of social media and one of the major reasons why people surf on various social media platforms. But this time the meme game was not about any celebrity or politician but the social media giant, Facebook itself.

Just after the rumors of Facebook changing its company's name hit the street, social media went crazy and users flooded all social media platforms with quirky memes taking a dig at the company and CEO Mark Zukerburg.

Some users even provided reasons for social media giant's efforts to rebrand itself with some innovative memes. 
Here are some selected memes to make you laugh:

According to media reports, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to talk about changing the name of company at the annual Connect conference on October 28. 

