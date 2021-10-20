Facebook planning to change its name? Here's how memers reacted

New Delhi: Memes make a big part of social media and one of the major reasons why people surf on various social media platforms. But this time the meme game was not about any celebrity or politician but the social media giant, Facebook itself.

Just after the rumors of Facebook changing its company's name hit the street, social media went crazy and users flooded all social media platforms with quirky memes taking a dig at the company and CEO Mark Zukerburg.

Some users even provided reasons for social media giant's efforts to rebrand itself with some innovative memes.

Here are some selected memes to make you laugh:

FACEBOOK TO REBRAND THE COMPANY WITH A NEW NAME BY NEXT WEEK, SAYS REPORTS. Le memers " pic.twitter.com/2e2Bytoybv — Addu memer (@theAddumemer) October 20, 2021

Facebook: "If I change my name, the regulators won't be able to see me." pic.twitter.com/E9zt7Pb0Yf — Azeem Azhar (@azeem) October 20, 2021

Facebook rebranding itself with a new name pic.twitter.com/1GOHwpvr4p — mᎥᏦᎬ ᏞᎥᏆᎬᏒᎪᏞᏞᎽ (@SkippyMcGizzard) October 20, 2021

Yes. Because the whole issue with Facebook was the name. pic.twitter.com/SD3CnNv4Vp — Liz (@lizzykate77) October 20, 2021

According to media reports, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to talk about changing the name of company at the annual Connect conference on October 28.

