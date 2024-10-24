Father-Daughter Scooter Adventure Goes Viral – But Where Are the Helmets?

Driving requires a certain level of maturity, judgement, and responsibility. That is why each country has a minimum age, which helps ensure that drivers have reached a stage where they can safely operate a vehicle. Sadly, however, there are times when kids are spotted riding bikes or cars, and one such incident has sparked outrage among people. It shows a little girl riding a scooter with her dad proudly on a pillion.

“Shocking visuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip captures the girl in school uniform driving the scooter with her dad behind her. They are seen without helmets.

People were unhappy watching the video, with many accusing the dad of being negligent. “No hate for kid please. Parents need to be responsible,” an individual wrote. Another added, “That's the reason so many accidents are happening. I don't know what kind of parenting is this?” A third posted, “Where is the helmet sir ? Na khud pehna na beti ko pehnaya hai.”

One user commented, "Legally, it's not right. Punishable offense for driving underage and irresponsibly endangering the child's safety. But morally, I wish my father was this brave and supportive to push me into learning new things "