Female elephant stuck in mud pool in Bandipur Tiger Reserve rescued with help of JCB - Watch

New Delhi: The wilderness can a tough place for humans, but the unforgiving nature can be hard on the animals too. In a latest video that has become the talk of the internet world, a young female elephant which was stuck in a mud pond in Bandipur Tiger reserve was rescued with the help of JCB.

In the 45-second video, the elephant finds it difficult to get out of a mud pond. The video details the rescue effort undertaken to get the jumbo out of the mud puddle.

Watch video here:

The female elephant stuck in a mud puddle and was trying its best to get out of it but due to its heavy body weight did not let it get out. When the Forest department of the National Park got to know about the elephant, they arranged a JCB to rescue it.

The JCB driver worked being very patient and cautious and finally got the elephant out of the mud puddle without any harm.

The netizens hailed the efforts of the Forest department. The video has been viewed nearly 28K times so far.