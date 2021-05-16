हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Female elephant stuck in mud pool in Bandipur Tiger Reserve rescued with help of JCB - Watch

A young female elephant was rescued in the Bandipur Tiger reserve with the help of JCB.

Female elephant stuck in mud pool in Bandipur Tiger Reserve rescued with help of JCB - Watch
Credits:Twitter

New Delhi: The wilderness can a tough place for humans, but the unforgiving nature can be hard on the animals too. In a latest video that has become the talk of the internet world, a young female elephant which was stuck in a mud pond in Bandipur Tiger reserve was rescued with the help of JCB.

In the 45-second video, the elephant finds it difficult to get out of a mud pond. The video details the rescue effort undertaken to get the jumbo out of the mud puddle.

Watch video here:

The female elephant stuck in a mud puddle and was trying its best to get out of it but due to its heavy body weight did not let it get out. When the Forest department of the National Park got to know about the elephant, they arranged a JCB to rescue it.

The JCB driver worked being very patient and cautious and finally got the elephant out of the mud puddle without any harm. 

The netizens hailed the efforts of the Forest department. The video has been viewed nearly 28K times so far.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral VideosViral newsViral animal videosBandipur Tiger ReserveElephant
Next
Story

Punjab cop caught stealing eggs from unattended cart, gets suspended - Watch

Must Watch

PT54S

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies at 46