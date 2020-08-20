Fight between snake and mongoose on road leaves netizens awestruck - Watch

New Delhi: A snake and a mongoose engage in a dramatic fight right in the middle of a road forcing commuters to wait and watch the epic battle.

The 29-second video was shared on microblogging site Twitter by Dr Abdul Qayum, an Indian Forest Services officer who shared the post with the caption: "This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It's the survival of fittest which prevails in nature."

The video, which has been been viewed more than 10,000 times since it was shared on August 18, shows the two animals engaging in a spectacular fight. Where the mongoose is trying to catch the serpent as the latter tries to escape.

Eventually, the mammal manages to grab the reptile by its neck as the latter tried to escape down the drain by the side of the road.

A group of people waited patiently for the fight to conclude, some even recorded the fight.

Once the battle was over and the victorious mongoose left with its prize, the traffic went back to normal.