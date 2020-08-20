हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Fight between snake and mongoose on road leaves netizens awestruck - Watch

A snake and a mongoose engage in a dramatic fight right in the middle of a road forcing commuters to wait and watch the epic battle.

Fight between snake and mongoose on road leaves netizens awestruck - Watch

New Delhi: A snake and a mongoose engage in a dramatic fight right in the middle of a road forcing commuters to wait and watch the epic battle.

The 29-second video was shared on microblogging site Twitter by Dr Abdul Qayum, an Indian Forest Services officer who shared the post with the caption: "This is absolutely natural. I am happy that no crusader jumped in to save either species. It's the survival of fittest which prevails in nature." 

The video, which has been been viewed more than 10,000 times since it was shared on August 18, shows the two animals engaging in a spectacular fight. Where the mongoose is trying to catch the serpent as the latter tries to escape. 

Eventually, the mammal manages to grab the reptile by its neck as the latter tried to escape down the drain by the side of the road. 

A group of people waited patiently for the fight to conclude, some even recorded the fight. 

Once the battle was over and the victorious mongoose left with its prize, the traffic went back to normal.

Tags:
Viral videoMongoose snake fightMongooseSnake
Next
Story

Kapurthala breeder runs car over dog, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi draws attention to cruelty: Watch
  • 28,36,925Confirmed
  • 53,866Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M33S

All you need to know about India’s cleanliness survey