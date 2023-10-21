New Delhi: In the world of the internet, a heartwarming trend called 'How it began vs How it's going' continues to capture our attention. This trend involves individuals sharing touching stories of unexpected encounters that have bloomed into lasting love.

Recently, a story shared by Sanjana Curtis, an Indian-origin astrophysicist, on the micro-blogging platform 'X,' formerly known as Twitter, went viral. (Also Read: Crafting Profits: Invest Rs 50,000 In This Business Idea And Earn Rs 3 Lakh Per Month - Check)

Sanjana's post took us on a journey from a casual online chat to a beautiful love story. In her initial conversation on Twitter, science journalist Darren Incorvaia had approached her for information regarding an article he was planning to write on space waste disposal in 2021. (Also Read: Invest Once In THIS LIC Scheme, And Reap A Whopping Return Of Rs 93 Lakh)

Little did they know that this seemingly ordinary interaction would lead to a deep and meaningful connection.

Their story fast-forwarded to the present, where Sanjana shared a photo that hinted at an engagement or wedding, with the fitting caption 'how it began // how it's going #wemetontwitter.'

The heartwarming post resonated with people on social media, leaving them in awe. One user expressed, "No matter how bad Twitter gets, I am counting this as a tremendous win…So happy for you."

Another remarked, "It's just so simple and straightforward – love it." A third user added a touch of humor, saying, "Idk about the success of shooting trash in space, but this dude took his shot and nailed it."

And a fourth person simply exclaimed, "So wholesome." This heartwarming love story reminds us that unexpected connections can lead to the most beautiful journeys.