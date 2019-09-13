Genevieve Brazel, the doomsday preacher warns all believers will disappear from Earth on Friday the 13th

New Delhi: There are many legends, myths and stories associated with Friday the 13th. In the Western culture, it is believed to be the most unlucky day where accidents and inauspicious events might unfold. This year's Friday the 13th coincides with the Harvest moon, a rare event that has got many around the world anxious.

The Harvest Moon is the occurrence of a full moon nearest to the time of the autumn equinox. This year, since the phenomenon coincides with Friday the 13th, doomsday preachers are claiming that it means the beginning of the end of days.

As per a report in Daily Star, Genevieve Brazel, the doomsday preacher has warned that the apocalypse will begin this Friday the 13th. She believes that the 'Rapture' starts with the 'Harvest Moon' this Friday.

She says that God spoke to her in her dream and said that 'it is imminent'.

“Wow, amazing, mind-blowing because the Harvest is ready, and we as the bride are about to be gathered unto our Lord and Saviour.”

“It is imminent precious saints. It is imminent. Get excited, Rejoice, for it is upon us.”, she told Daily Star.

She further adds, “The Rapture is an event many Christians believe marks the return of the son of God – and all the believers will disappear from Earth up to Heaven in the "twinkling of an eye".”

Before the 'rapture' comes, Brazel also encouraged her fellow men to repent for their sins and ask for forgiveness from Lord Jesus.