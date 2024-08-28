Romantic Surprise: Girlfriend Proposes to Boyfriend on IndiGo Flight, Wins Hearts with Unique Gesture

Marriage proposals carry a hugely important moment in one’s life. People try uniquely interesting ways to express their emotions and ask for their partner for a new journey of life. The different proposal videos often air on the digital platform gathering the attention of a massive audience. One such video went viral on a social media platform where an Instagram user named Aishwarya Bansal proposed to her boyfriend on an Indigo flight, capturing millions of views.

Aishwarya proposes to her boyfriend Amulya Goyal going down on her knees on a flight. Bansal went down with a ring and asked the very much-awaited question, “Will you marry me?”

Sharing the video Bansal wrote, “I just proposed in the air. Omg, the way I thought it it was better than that. I wanted to surprise him in some unique way and randomly this idea came to my mind. I was not even sure if the crew will allow or not but now you know what happened.”

Watch The Video here:

The video starts with both Bansal and Amulya boarding the flight. Later in the scene, Bansal walked down the pathways of the flight with a crew announcement and went down on her knees with a ring, while four other passengers in the front carried a paper that asked, “Will you marry me?” To which Amulya replied, “Of Course yes.” The couple then kissed and hugged with the hashtag “LoveisintheAir”

Bansal also thanked the flight crew and friends who made things possible. She wrote, “Special thanks to @indigo.6e for making it happen and my buddies @shivamarora1812 @prabhakar_04 for helping me plan everything.”

“Proposal in the air, engaged for life, found my better half,” said Bansal closing the caption.

The video has gathered over 3.5 lakh likes with numerous comments. Netizens are caught in the awe moment watching the video and are dropping various reactions.

One of the users wrote, “Manifesting the same, this is cutesttt.” Second added, “How sweet is this.”

Third commented, “Please can you help me how you requested Indigo to do this? I’m excited to know the process behind this”

The fourth user asked, “Do they give meal for free if it’s like that then I can propose my husband once again for marriage”